Toro Rosso completes rebrand to Alpha Tauri with 2020 car

The Toro Rosso team has formally completed its rebrand to Alpha Tauri by unveiling its race car for the 2020 Formula One season.

Red Bull's second team is taking on the name of the company's clothing brand, having operated as Toro Rosso -- Italian for 'Red Bull' -- since 2006. On Friday at a launch event at Red Bull's Hangar-7 facility in Salzburg, Austria, it unveiled the first car to carry the Alpha Tauri name, the AT01.

The car has a striking dark blue and white matte livery. The car was presented after a long show which included models walking around the stage in various bits of Alpha Tauri clothing.

The team's car will continue to be powered by Honda, which supplies both Red Bull teams.

The AT01 will complete its first laps of an F1 circuit on Saturday, when it completes a filming day at the Misano circuit in Italy.

The team has changed its social media handles to mark the rebrand.

Since 2006 the Faenza squad has served as the junior team to Red Bull's main outfit and is often tasked with giving the company's junior drivers their first taste of Formula One. In this case Alpha Tauri has two drivers who have experienced life at Red Bull. Pierre Gasly started last year at Red Bull but was sent back to Toro Rosso after a poor start to the season. Daniil Kvyat joined Toro Rosso in 2014 and made the step up to Red Bull the following season, only to be demoted back to Toro Rosso in 2016.

Both drivers claimed the team a podium finish last year -- Kvyat in Germany and Gasly in Brazil.

