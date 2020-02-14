How do I pronounce Alpha Tauri? All you need to know about F1's 'new' team

The Toro Rosso team has completed its rebrand to Alpha Tauri by unveiling its race car for the 2020 season. (0:34)

There's a new name on the Formula One grid, with Toro Rosso rebranding into Alpha Tauri for the 2020 season and beyond.

Here's a short run through of everything you need to know about the new name on the grid.

How is Alpha Tauri pronounced?

There has been some disagreement in F1 circles about how the name is actually pronounced. As confirmed by former F1 driver David Coulthard, who presented the launch, it is "al-fa tow-ree".

Pierre Gasly, one of the team's two drivers, did drop in the other alternative people had suggested, "al-fa tor-ee", during the presentation, but this seemed to be a slip of the tongue.

ESPN F1 Podcast Alexis Nunes is joined by F1 journalists Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson for insight into the sport's most pressing issues. This week, a look at the best and worst of the car launches so far.

• Listen to the latest episode here

• New episode on Wednesday, Feb. 19

What is Alpha Tauri?

Alpha Tauri is the name of Red Bull's clothing company, launched in 2016. The company is based in Austria.

Why has the team's name changed?

Red Bull has used sport very effectively to market its energy drinks over the past few decades and its Formula One outfit is undeniably the most successful organisation to carry its name. Its second F1 team has carried the Toro Rosso name - Italian for 'Red Bull' - since the company purchased Minardi in 2006.

The company clearly felt its second team presented a golden opportunity to give another company venture massive exposure via Formula One.

Alpha Tauri

A Thread about Threads: 🔥



New race suits. Thoughts? 👇 pic.twitter.com/KEPjGYoG21 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 14, 2020

Is anything else changing?

This is a rebrand in a very literal sense. The team's driver lineup is unchanged from the end of last year, with Gasly and Daniil Kvyat staying, and the team boss is still Franz Tost. The team's partnership with Honda continues into a third year and it is still based in its headquarters in the Italian town of Faenza (the original Minardi factory), a short drive from the famous Imola circuit.

When will it first hit the track?

On Satufay Alpha Tauri will use one of the two filming days allowed to each Formula One team when it conducts a shakedown with the new car at the Misano circuit in Italy. Kvyat will be at the wheel.

The regulations dictate the car is allowed to complete 100km of track running.

It will then be driven on the opening day of preseason testing, Feb.19, at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.