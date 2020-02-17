Renault, Williams and Haas make on-track debut with 2020 cars

Williams, Renault and Haas all took their 2020 cars for some preliminary running in Barcelona on Monday ahead of Formula One's preseason tests.

The three teams rolled their cars out of the garage at the Circuit de Catalunya to get the first impressions of their new machinery ahead of the first test, which starts on Wednesday.

Williams took to the track shortly after releasing the first images of its 2020 car, dubbed the FW43. Renault and Haas had both launched their cars via online imagery, meaning it is the first chance to see all three cars in the flesh. Williams and Haas are both in their finalised colour scheme for the new season, while Renault will run a black car for testing before revealing its proper 2020 livery ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Looking 🔥 on track!@GeorgeRussell63 takes the FW43 for its first spin 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JheSOiRiys — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 17, 2020

Breaking cover!



The #VF20 takes to the track for the very first time 🤩#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/aaIuDyKPv8 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 17, 2020

The Williams is running with a revised colour scheme this season, having incorporated the red and black of title sponsor Rokit into its light blue and white look of last year. Haas has reverted back to its traditional colours after one year with the black and gold of short-lived title sponsor Rich Energy.

Teams are allocated two filming days throughout a season, each limited to 100km of track time. Red Bull, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, Alpha Tauri and McLaren all used one of their own last week. Ferrari is yet to use one of its own, while Racing Point formally launches its 2020 car on Monday.

Williams will be encouraged to have made it to Barcelona this early. Last year the team was behind schedule during the launch period and actually missed the first two-and-a-half days of testing, setting the tone for what became its worst season in F1. George Russell took the car to the circuit in the morning, with rookie teammate Nicholas Latifi to get a chance to drive in the afternoon.

New Renault driver Esteban Ocon was the first to take the RS20 out on track. Ocon spent a year out of F1 after failing to secure a race seat for 2019 -- he partners Daniel Ricciardo at the team this season.

Ocon's fellow Frenchman Romain Grosjean was in the Haas as it rolled out of the garage in the morning.