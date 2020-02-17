Racing Point retains pink look for 2020

Racing Point has retained its pink colour scheme for the upcoming Formula One season.

Racing Point switched to an all-pink livery in 2018 to mark its partnership with BWT, which has continued into the coming campaign. The Austrian company's logo is splashed across the engine cover of this year's car with former sponsor SportsPesa ending its affiliation with the team.

This will be the team's final season under its current name -- next year it will become Aston Martin, after Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll purchased a 20 percent stake in the famous British manufacturer in January. It raced as Force India until Stroll's purchase of the team mid-way through the 2018 season.

Stroll's son Lance remains at the team for a second year alongside Mexican driver Sergio Perez.

More to follow...