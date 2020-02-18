Robert Kubica will be the first driver to test Alfa Romeo's 2020 car during preseason.

Kubica was named Alfa Romeo's reserve driver for the new campaign, bringing personal sponsor Orlen with him -- the Polish company has become a title partner of the team. Kubica, who completed his return to F1 with Williams in 2019 but failed to retain a race seat, will drive on Feb. 19, the first day of the winter tests at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Kubica will start the day in the car and then hand it over to one of Alfa Romeo's two full-time drivers, with Antonio Giovinazzi taking over for the afternoon. Kimi Raikkonen will drive on Thursday, with Giovinazzi getting a full day of his own on Friday. The first test concludes after three days of running.

Alfa Romeo will officially launch its car on Wednesday morning before Kubica's session behind the wheel. The car has already completed a filming day at Ferrari's test circuit, Fiorano, but did so in a one-off snakeskin livery.

Alfa teased a livery reveal on Tuesday with an blacked out image. When people tried to brighten the image, it revealed the words "Nice try" on the side.