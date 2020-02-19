Alfa Romeo unveils 2020 car ahead of first test

Alfa Romeo has revealed its look for the 2020 season, becoming the final team to formally unveil its new car.

The Swiss team has already completed a filming day at Ferrari's testing track last week but did so in a temporary snakeskin livery. On Wednesday, in the hour before the beginning of preseason testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, the team unveiled its red and white livery for the new season.

Alfa had no major change to its colour scheme except from the prominence of the Orlen branding on the side of its car. Orlen came to the team with new reserve driver Robert Kubica, who will be the first to test the car on Wednesday morning.

Drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will remain together for a second season. Colombian driver Tatiana Calderon will be the team's test driver.