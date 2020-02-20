LIVE: F1 preseason testing, day three

Formula One's preseason continues on Friday with the third day of testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya. Follow it all live here with us.

(All Central European Time)

09:45: We have our first red flag of the day and it's Vettel! His Ferrari has stopped at the exit of Turn 12.

0930: It's aero rake time again. Here's Sebastian Vettel running one of the aero devices -- used to measure air flow around the car -- on the Ferrari this morning.

0900: Hello again and welcome back to our live text blog.

Here's the run plan today: