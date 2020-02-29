Formula One's governing body, the FIA, has concluded an investigation into the way Ferrari was operating its power unit and reached a settlement with the team.

The FIA offered no further details about the findings of the investigation and said the subsequent agreement with Ferrari would remain private between the team and the governing body.

Suspicion over the way in which Ferrari operates its power unit dates back more than two years and peaked during the 2019 season after Ferrari appeared to be benefiting from a clear power advantage. Rivals teams suspected Ferrari had found a way to circumvent F1's strict fuel flow regulations, but investigations at the time found Ferrari had done nothing wrong and its rivals opted against lodging a formal protest.

However, on the final day of preseason testing for the upcoming 2020 season, the FIA announced it had concluded a full investigation into the way Ferrari operates its power unit and reached an agreement with the team.

"The FIA announces that, after thorough technical investigations, it has concluded its analysis of the operation of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit and reached a settlement with the team," an FIA statement said. "The specifics of the agreement will remain between the parties.

"The FIA and Scuderia Ferrari have agreed to a number of technical commitments that will improve the monitoring of all Formula One Power Units for forthcoming championship seasons as well as assist the FIA in other regulatory duties in Formula One and in its research activities on carbon emissions and sustainable fuels."

Ferrari protested its innocence throughout 2019 and at the end of the year claimed it had proved to the FIA that its power unit was fully legal.

Ferrari protested its innocence throughout 2019 and at the end of the year claimed it had proved to the FIA that its power unit was fully legal. Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri added that, as a listed company, integrity and compliance are key to Ferrari and questioned the basis of accusations leveled at his team.

This year, the FIA has introduced a second fuel flow sensor to all cars in order to increase scrutiny over the operation of engines and ensure they do not exceed the 100kg per hour limit on fuel flow.