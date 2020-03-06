Prince Harry has been joined by Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of a new £20 million museum at Silverstone on Friday.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Silverstone Experience will be one of the Duke of Sussex's last engagements as a royal before he steps down from his position at the end of March.
Hamilton, a six-time Formula One world champion who is preparing to start his title defence at next weekend's Australian Grand Prix, was also in attendance before heading to Melbourne.
While touring the museum, the pair met with students from local schools as well as volunteers.
The Silverstone Experience, based at the home of the British Grand Prix, opened to the public in October. It offers visitors the chance to learn about the history of the Silverstone circuit as well as the science behind modern motorsport.