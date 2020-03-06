Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the integrity of the FIA after the release of the teams statement. (1:41)

Prince Harry has been joined by Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of a new £20 million museum at Silverstone on Friday.

Analysis: Ferrari's rivals unite, threaten legal action In a special episode, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson explain why seven of F1's teams united to drop a bombshell statement against Ferrari and the FIA on Wednesday and what the ramifications could be going forward.

• Listen to the latest episode here

• New episode on Friday, March 6

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Silverstone Experience will be one of the Duke of Sussex's last engagements as a royal before he steps down from his position at the end of March.

Hamilton, a six-time Formula One world champion who is preparing to start his title defence at next weekend's Australian Grand Prix, was also in attendance before heading to Melbourne.

Lewis Hamilton and the Duke of Sussex made a grand entrance at the official opening of a new £20 million museum at Silverstone. Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

While touring the museum, the pair met with students from local schools as well as volunteers.

The Silverstone Experience, based at the home of the British Grand Prix, opened to the public in October. It offers visitors the chance to learn about the history of the Silverstone circuit as well as the science behind modern motorsport.