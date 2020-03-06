Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the integrity of the FIA after the release of the teams statement. (1:41)

Daniel Ricciardo will be keeping a close eye on his mobile phone this season as the Australian's Formula One future comes into focus.

At the moment, the 30-year-old is committed to the Renault project he signed up for in 2018, but both he and the French manufacturer team will be starting a big year in Melbourne on March 15.

Renault must really start to realise its potential while Ricciardo, out of contract at the end of the year, needs to keep himself in the shop window should the likes of Ferrari or Mercedes come calling.

"Everyone knows how this sport works. If another team calls, I'm not going to block the call or anything. I'll answer it and listen to what they have to say," Ricciardo told Reuters at pre-season testing in Spain.