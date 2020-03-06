        <
          Formula E postpones Rome race due to coronavirus

          The 2020 Rome E-Prix has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          12:45 PM ET
          • Reuters

          A Formula E race scheduled for Rome on April 4 will not take place due to the coronavirus, the all-electric series announced on Friday.

          The race is the second this season to be called off due to the virus. A Chinese Formula E round in Sanya has already been postponed from March 21.

          Italy has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country, including top-flight Serie A and Coppa Italia soccer games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

          "As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy...it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4," Formula E said.

          The series said it would assess the possibility of holding the race once restrictions had been lifted.

          The next race on the calendar will now be Paris on April 18.

