F1 delays 2021 rule changes due to coronavirus uncertainty

ESPN's Laurence Edmondson discusses the ways in which Formula One can still fit 18 races into the 2020 season. (1:47)

Formula One bosses and teams have agreed to push back the radical rule changes originally planned for 2021 amidst the economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

F1 had set aside next year to introduce a radical overhaul of race car, which it hopes would allow for closer racing and more overtaking. However, the current season has been suspended indefinitely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with every race planned in March, April and May postponed.

With the global economy also suffering a significant downturn, F1 teams had voiced their concerned about the imminent rule change, which under normal circumstances would require a ramping up of development over the coming months.

On Thursday teams met with F1 bosses and FIA president Jean Todt and unanimously agreed to the change.

To further control costs at this uncertain time, it has been agreed teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with a statement on Thusday saying "the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course."

F1's teams had already united together to agree to bring forward and extend the mandatory shutdown of facilities, usually reserved to split up the season in August. Each team now must shut their factory for three consecutive weeks at some point in March and April.