Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has sent a message to his fans saying he is healthy and in training amid speculation he may have caught coronavirus.

Hamilton attended an event in London on March 4 along with British actor Idris Elba and Canadian TV presenter Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, who have both subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. An image from the event shows Hamilton standing arm in arm with Elba, and it has been used widely in the reporting of the positive test results for Elba and Trudeau.

Hamilton travelled to Melbourne after the event for the Australian Grand Prix -- which was ultimately cancelled -- but says he has shown no signs of the symptoms linked to coronavirus.

"There's been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for coronavirus," he wrote on social media. "I wanted to let you know that I'm doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day.

"I have zero symptoms, and it's now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.

"I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test, but the truth is there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn't showing any symptoms at all.

"So what I've done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday, and kept my distance from people."

Hamilton, who recently posted a separate video of himself washing his hands to spread advice circulated by the U.K.'s national health service, went on to reiterate a message promoting social distancing and good hygiene.

"The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds," he added.

"Thank you for all the messages. I'm sending you positivity and love from afar. Keep safe."