Haas retains Fittipaldi, Deletraz to F1 team roles

The ESPN F1 team reflect on why Lando Norris was the star attraction, despite a host of technical difficulties. (1:43)

Haas has confirmed Pietro Fittipaldi, grandson of former world champion and Indy 500 winner Emerson, and Louis Deletraz will stay with the Formula One team in test and reserve driver roles in 2020.

F1 in review: Esports and the 2021 rules delay Alexis Nunes, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss Lando Norris' star turn in the virtual world of esports and the significance of F1 pushing its real-life rules revolution back a year from 2021.

Listen to the latest episode.

Both drivers have been affiliated with Haas in recent seasons and conducted simulator work during the 2019 season. Fittipaldi drove for Haas in preseason and in Spain and Bahrain last season, while both he and Deletraz drove the 2018 car at that year's end-of-season Abu Dhabi test in Abu Dhabi.

The pair will continue to support Haas' regular F1 drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.

F1 and coronavirus: When will the season actually start?

As well as supporting the team at races as soon as the season resumes following the Covid-19 pandemic, they will both represent Haas in the next round of F1's Virtual Grand Prix esports series on April 5. The series uses the F1 2019 game and will race on all weekends which would have hosted a grand prix this season.

Fittipaldi was Haas' test driver for the 2019 season. Hasan Bratic/picture alliance via Getty Images

Haas boss Guenther Steiner said: "Naturally, we had intended to make this announcement over the course of the Australian Grand Prix to start the season, but events both there and globally took priority with the on-going Covid-19 outbreak.

"Pietro and Louis have both proven themselves to us over the past 12 months and we're delighted to confirm them both as official test and reserve drivers for Haas F1 Team. Their work in the simulator was undoubtedly of value as we faced our challenges last season and we're excited to continue to present them with further opportunities to expand their relationship with the team in 2020 when we can return to work."

Fittipaldi's grandfather Emerson won two F1 world championships (1974 and 1974), two Indy 500's (1989 and 1993) and the CART championship in 1989. The Brazilian driver raced for Dayle Coyne's team during the 2018 IndyCar season.

Deletraz, 22, has competed in the last three seasons of Formula 2 but is yet to win a race in F1's official feeder series. Deletraz will contest a fourth season in 2020 should the season resume after the pandemic.