McLaren's Norris to shave head after $12,000 coronavirus fundraiser

McLaren driver Lando Norris will shave his head after successfully raising $12,000 for the fight against coronavirus through his Twitch feed.

Norris amassed 136,000 viewers on Saturday evening as he played F1 2019, Rocket League and iRacing. The British driver, Formula One's rookie of the year last season, has already taken part in two record-breaking Twitch streams in esports events held in lieu of postponed F1 races.

This time he was part of an widespread 'Stream Aid' event which raised a total of $2.7 million for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, run by the United Nations Foundation to help detect, prevent and respond to the virus.

While Norris commited to the head shave ahead of the task, he initially appeared to get cold feet having surpassed the original target and said he would dye his hair a different colour. However, he soon changed his mind to honour the original pledge.

The Briton shared the moment he realised he had surpassed the target, which was initially set at $10,000.

A huge thank you to everyone who tuned in last night and donated towards #TwitchStreamAid, and the fight against COVID-19. Over $12,000 was raised in total!



Didn't get to watch? The below clip sums it all up perfectly.

Good luck, Lando 😉 pic.twitter.com/R042IBNxK5 — #L4NDO (@TeamL4NDO) March 29, 2020

McLaren has confirmed Norris plans to shave his head at some point this week.

The start of the F1 season has been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. The first eight races have either been postponed or, in the case of the Monaco Grand Prix, cancelled outright. F1 is still hoping to hold a maximum of 18 races this year if it can start at some point in the summer, with plans to extend into Janaury 2021 if necessary.