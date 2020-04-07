Mercedes makes coronavirus breathing aid design freely available

Laurence Edmondson explains the mass-production of the ventilators developed by UCL and Mercedes. (2:09)

Mercedes has made the design of the breathing aid it produced with University College London (UCL) freely available to support the global fight against coronavirus.

Mercedes's Formula One engine department and UCL combined their resources to reverse-engineer the device, known as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP). It is hoped the device will ease pressure on the UK's National Health Service, which is at risk of encountering a shortage of ventilators as the number of severe Covid-19 cases rise.

The breathing aid designed by Mercedes and University College London. Mercedes

On Tuesday, Mercedes announced it had made the design freely available to fellow manufacturers worldwide.

A Mercedes spokesperson said: "We are hoping that by making this information widely available, this may help the global response to the crisis by enabling healthcare systems around the world to provide respiratory support for patients with Covid-19".

All seven U.K. based F1 teams have answered the government's recent call for industry to increase the production of such equipment, under the collective banner 'Project Pitlane'.

Ricciardo and F1's most compelling characters Alexis Nunes, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the latest F1 news amid the coronavirus pandemic and reveal their favourite of the paddock's most animated characters.

Listen to the latest episode

Since March 18, Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP), which supplies engines to the Mercedes F1 team, Racing Point and Williams, has been working with UCL to help scale up the production of CPAP machines. Starting by disassembling an off-patent device, the team at UCL managed to reverse engineer the design in less than 100 hours so that it is better suited for rapid mass production.

The new CPAP design has already been approved for use by the NHS and is being prepared for rapid rollout to hospitals around the country.

"Given the urgent need, we are thankful that we were able to reduce a process that could take years down to a matter of days," Professor Tim Baker [UCL Mechanical Engineering] said.

"From being given the brief, we worked all hours of the day, disassembling and analysing an off-patent device. Using computer simulations, we improved the device further to create a state-of-the-art version suited to mass production.