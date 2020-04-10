Nate Saunders is joined by Nigel Geach to discuss the huge reach of F1's virtual Grand Prix events. (1:09)

Renault have furloughed most of their British-based Formula One race team until the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French carmaker announced on Friday.

Three other British-based teams -- McLaren, Williams and Racing Point -- have already announced they are furloughing staff with drivers also taking pay cuts. Renault are the first manufacturer-owned team to do so.

Ricciardo and F1's other most compelling characters Alexis Nunes, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the latest F1 news amid the coronavirus pandemic and reveal their favourite of the paddock's most animated characters.

Renault said the engine factory at Viry-Chatillon in France had moved to a part-time schedule from April 6 for a provisional 12 weeks.

"Renault Sport Racing has decided to retrospectively apply for the Job Retention Scheme set up by the British government," the team said in a statement.

"The vast majority of Enstone staff will effectively have a total shutdown [furlough] until May 31. This will be reviewed dependent on the development of the situation."

Renault, whose F1 drivers are Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Frenchman Esteban Ocon, said it would top up the amount allocated by the government to guarantee a minimum of 80% salary for all team members.

"Salaries of active staff, including management, will be reduced in the same proportions," it added.

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said it was hard to measure the eventual impact of the crisis on the sport, with France and England in lockdown along with most Grand Prix organising countries.

"We therefore must use all the measures at our disposal to get through this prolonged period of uncertainty and inactivity as best as we can, while protecting the whole team we have built over the past four years," he said.

The carmaker cancelled its dividend on Thursday and said its chairman and interim chief executive officer had agreed to pay cuts, to help finance a solidarity fund for staff affected by the coronavirus crisis.