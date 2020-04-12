Racing legend Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Formula One legend Stirling Moss has died aged 90, his wife confirmed on Sunday.

Despite never winning a world championship Moss is widely regarded as one of the best racing drivers of all time. Between 1951 and 1961 the British driver won 16 F1 races and was F1 championship runner-up on four occasions and third-placed three times.

He lost the 1958 championship after protesting against the disqualification of title rival Mike Hawthorn at the final race of the season.

Moss won 212 of the 529 races he entered in various categories throughout his career, including what many consider to be one of the best performances in motor racing history at Italy's thousand-mile Mille Miglia road race in 1955.

Stirling Moss driving for Vanwall in 1958, one of several seasons he narrowly missed out on the F1 title. Klemantaski Collection/Getty Images

Moss had retired from public life at the start of 2018 to focus on his health and spend more time with his family. Moss had fallen ill while traveling in Singapore in December 2016 with a severe chest infection.

His wife, Lady Moss, confirmed his death on Sunday.

She told The Daily Mail: "He died as he lived, looking wonderful. He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that."