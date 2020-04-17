American driver Juan Manuel Correa, who suffered serious leg injuries in an F2 crash ahead of last year's Belgian Grand Prix, will make his debut in Formula One's esports series this weekend.
McLaren's Carlos Sainz will also take part for the first time alongside real-life F1 teammate Lando Norris, who has been one of the stars of the esports boom during the hiatus from racing caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virtual Chinese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday and will be broadcast live on the ESPN network in the U.S. from 1 p.m. ET. The race, held on the Codemasters F1 2019 game, takes place on the day the championship was supposed to have held the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Correa will compete with the Alfa Romeo team, who have also called on the services of Antonio Giovinazzi for the event. Correa was seriously injured in the Formula 2 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit last August. He was initially placed on a life support machine when his lungs filled with fluid.
When Correa regained consciousness, he opted for reconstructive surgery on his right leg rather than amputation. He is still undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process at home in Miami.
Seven F1 drivers are competing in the event. Giovinazzi, Sainz and Norris are joined by Alex Albon, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi and George Russell.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is one of the big names from outside the motor racing world taking part, as is professional golfer Ian Poulter.