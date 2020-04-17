ESPN's Formula 1 podcast crew look back at Michael Schumacher's last Chinese Grand Prix before he retired. (2:30)

American driver Juan Manuel Correa, who suffered serious leg injuries in an F2 crash ahead of last year's Belgian Grand Prix, will make his debut in Formula One's esports series this weekend.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz will also take part for the first time alongside real-life F1 teammate Lando Norris, who has been one of the stars of the esports boom during the hiatus from racing caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virtual Chinese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday and will be broadcast live on the ESPN network in the U.S. from 1 p.m. ET. The race, held on the Codemasters F1 2019 game, takes place on the day the championship was supposed to have held the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Juan Manuel Correa is in intensive care in the United Kingdom following the incident at Spa last weekend. EPA/Sergio Barrenechea

Correa will compete with the Alfa Romeo team, who have also called on the services of Antonio Giovinazzi for the event. Correa was seriously injured in the Formula 2 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert at Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps circuit last August. He was initially placed on a life support machine when his lungs filled with fluid.