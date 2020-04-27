F1 'increasingly confident' of summer start for 2020 season

Laurence Edmondson reflects on the career of British racing legend Stirling Moss after he passed away aged 90. (1:00)

Formula One boss Chase Carey says the championship has growing faith in its plans to host a 15-18 season starting in Europe during the summer.

Following Monday's news that the French Grand Prix has been cancelled, F1 boss Chase Carey issued a statement on the status of the current season, which has been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. The opening ten races have either been postponed or cancelled.

Carey said the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring on July 3-5 is a feasible starting point for the 2020 campaign. F1 has targeted the summer as its starting point for several months and Carey said he is "increasingly confident" in the series' plan.

Carey's statement also said F1 expects "the early races to be without fans", although the hope is this changes further into the schedule.

This month Austria loosened lockdown restrictions by allowing thousands of shops to open, although people are still being encouraged to work from home where possible. The Austrian GP takes place at the Red Bull Ring outside the remote town of Spielberg, which has 5,000 residents.

F1 and the Red Bull Ring have already discussed the prospect of a behind-closed-doors event. On Monday the British Grand Prix also confirmed to ticket holders of this year's event that this year's race will be held behind closed doors, if it is able to go ahead at all.

Carey said F1 will release its revised 2020 calendar as soon as it is able to.

The series hopes to race in Europe from July until early September, before heading to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas through September, October and November.

F1 hopes to finish the season with December races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Carey is sticking to his prediction of a 15-18 race season.