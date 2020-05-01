Hungarian GP must be behind closed doors

The Hungarian Grand Prix has followed the example of the British Grand Prix by informing fans who purchased tickets for this year's race that any event it holds in 2020 will be spectator free.

The news is in line with Formula One's plans to push ahead with a series of behind-closed-doors races in Europe to kick off the season, which has been indefinitely suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers hope the Hungary race, held at the Hungaroring circuit on the outskirts of capital city Budapest, can go ahead in a scaled-down format at some point this year.

On the original calendar, which has in effect been torn up, Hungary's race was due to take place on August 2. Hungary has recently extended a ban on events of 500 of more people to August 15.

A scaled-down behind-closed-doors F1 event would still require an estimated 1,200 people, across its 10 teams, F1, the FIA, circuit personnel, medical staff and marshals - any Budapest event would have to take place after August 15.

F1 hopes to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.