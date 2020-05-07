W Series launches all-female esports racing championship

The W Series has launched an all-female online racing championship aimed at diversifying "what has previously been seen as a predominantly male-dominated activity".

The W Series was launched in 2019 as a championship solely for female drivers. Inaugural championship winner Jamie Chadwick was subsequently signed to Williams' F1 team in a developmental role.

The championship has extended its push for greater female participation in motor racing by venturing into the blossoming world of esports, which many professional racing drivers have turned to during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. F1 has created a Virtual Racing Series to contest races as they would have been held were it not for the indefinite delay caused by the pandemic.

Like F1, the start of W Series' 2020 campaign has been delayed indefinitely.

Jamie Chadwick was due to return to defend her title in W Series this season. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The W Series Esports League Title will be contested by the 18 drivers who were signed up for the second season of W Series, including reigning champion Chadwick and runner-up Beitske Visser. American driver Sabre Cook will also take part.

W Series will hope to attract other stars to make appearances, with its launch press release stating it "reserves the right to invite other female drivers to participate".

The series will use the iRacing platform, which will attempt to replicate the W Series' Tatuus Formula 3 race car as closely as possible. Points will be awarded at every race, with up to three races of varying lengths and configurations being run at each of the 10 circuits.

Britain's Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series in August. Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

W Series released the simulated circuits it will race on:

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza (Italy)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin (Texas, United States)

Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit (United Kingdom)

Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos (Brazil)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

Watkins Glen International (New York, United States)

Suzuka International Racing Course (Japan)

Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst (Australia)

Nürburgring Nordschleife (Germany)

Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit (United Kingdom)