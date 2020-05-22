Leclerc set to feature in remake of controversial French movie

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is set to have a role in the remake of controversial French movie 'C'etait un Rendevous'.

ESPN2 MOTORSPORTS TRIBUTE Sunday, May 24 (All times Eastern) 0600 - 2018 Monaco Grand Prix 0830 - 2019 Monaco Grand Prix 1100 - Formula 2 Virtual Racing (Monaco) 1200 - F1 Esports MOnaco Pro Exhibition 1300 - F1 Esports Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (live) 1430 - F1 Esports Virtual Spanish Grand Prix (encore) 1500 - 2006 Indy 500 1700 - 2011 Indy 500 1900 - 2014 Indy 500

The streets of Monaco will be closed between 6.45 and 9am on Sunday morning -- the day the Monaco Grand Prix was supposed to be taking place -- to allow Leclerc take part in the filming of scenes for the project being being directed by Claude Lelouch, the maker of the original.

Lelouch's 1976 nine-minute film featured a high-speed drive through the streets of Paris, captured by a camera mounted to the front of his Mercedes 450 SEL. The film saw his car reach top speeds of 145 m/ph and have several near-misses with other cars and objects around the streets.

'C'etait un Rendevous' gained cult status as Lelouch filmed it without permission from Parisian authorities. It was effectively an underground movie until it was officially released in 2003.

This year's edition of the Monte Carlo race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The F1 season is yet to start due to the pandemic.

The series hopes to get underway with a behind-closed-doors Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.