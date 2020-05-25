Alonso celebrated a double win against former F1 driver Jenson Button and 80 year old racing legend Mario Andretti. (2:14)

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who raced for McLaren in Sunday's virtual Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, is considering setting up his own esports team.

The striker is a keen video gamer, and has been getting in plenty of practice during the coronavirus lockdown with the Premier League out of action.

He is also a lover of fast and expensive cars, with a couple of Lamborghinis and an exclusive pearl-wrapped Ferrari LaFerrari in his garage.

"I play FIFA of course, but this year a lot of Fortnite and I definitely need to play Warzone: Call of Duty," he said in a video conversation with McLaren's regular F1 race driver Lando Norris ahead of Sunday's race.

"I'm actually thinking about launching an esports team and Rocket League is definitely a game that I'd need to have a team for. Something is cooking."

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is considering setting up his own esports team. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale started his own esports team this year, while Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil launched one in 2018.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta also spoke to ESPN about his business venture as part-owner of his own FIFA 20 esports team.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are among other football players to have taken part in F1's virtual series.