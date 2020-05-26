Reimagining the liveries of the F1 grid

Williams driver George Russell says the absence of F1 has reignited friendships with Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc. (1:34)

The Formula One grid will always feature a range of colour schemes -- some popular, some iconic, some universally disliked.

The delayed start to the season got us looking back at the liveries unveiled for the 2020 season. We wondered, could any of the teams have done it better?

ESPN enlisted graphic designer Mark Antar to shake things up with his own personal take on all 10. You can vote for your favourites here.

Mercedes

Mark Antar

Imagine this under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix...

The all-conquering Mercedes team has stuck to its historical silver as the predominant colour since returning to the grid in 2010. Its secondary, the lime green of main sponsor Petronas, is a more striking visual. Small three-pointed stars -- the Mercedes logo -- decorate the car from front to back, while the silver finish at the rear of the car is a throwback to the historical look.

Ferrari

Mark Antar

It's hard to imagine a Ferrari which isn't red, so this one keeps the Italian team's most famous trademark. This version focuses on sharpness, with much bigger splashes of black around the car.

Red Bull

Mark Antar

This isn't a huge departure from Red Bull's existing look. Instead of the dark blue, this one uses a blue tinted exposed carbon finish, with the Red Bull brand highlighted in bright red. It has shades of the livery of junior team Alpha Tauri in its early days as Toro Rosso.

McLaren

Mark Antar

If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

McLaren's popular papaya, brought back to the team in 2018, remains here but with more transitional elements which fade in and out of the deeper blue which also featured on the car the team unveiled earlier this year.

Renault

Mark Antar

Renault's 2020 car featured a lot of yellow on the front, but with big chunks of black on the side. This keeps that split but leans more heavily on its trademark yellow, giving it a slimmer and more aggressive look. Renault's diamond-shaped logo is the inspiration behind the shapes of the blocks of colour.

Alpha Tauri

Mark Antar

Alpha Tauri made a splash with its 2020 car reveal, which completed the rebrand from Toro Rosso, but we have tweaked that look slightly.

While Alpha Tauri's 2020 car featured the large 'Red Bull' branding on the side, this one leans more heavily on the logo of the new team -- named after Red Bull's clothing brand -- in a bid to break out of the shadow of the senior outfit.

Racing Point

Mark Antar

Racing Point's distinctive pink look remains here, but with a more defined execution. The pink is a slighter deeper shade than Racing Point's real-life edition and goes further back before being broken up by a different colour.

Alfa Romeo

Mark Antar

Alfa Romeo has a long history of striking designs from its history of racing and road car production. This is the inspiration here, with the main change-up that the white of a modern Alfa F1 car has been replaced with a more striking shade of black.

Haas

Mark Antar

While many were disappointed not to see a red, white and blue livery for Haas when it debuted in F1, we have resisted the temptation to do the same here. Instead we've stayed true to Gene Haas' desire to use the scheme of his company, Haas Automation, but have leaned more heavily on the red of its logo rather than the white and black car which the American team rolled out earlier this year.

Williams

Mark Antar

To a generation of racing fans, Williams and the colour blue were synonymous. On the scale of blue, between its all-conquering days of the 1990s and the lime blue streaks on today's car, this is somewhere in the middle. Crucially, unlike car designs of Williams' recent past, this one makes blue the prominent feature.