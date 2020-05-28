Romain Grosjean said that Sebastian Vettel may find it hard to move from Ferrari. (0:35)

Haas F1 Team's Romain Grosjean admits he will miss Sebastian Vettel if 2020 proves to be the driver's final year in Formula 1 since he believes it might be tough to settle for anything else after driving for Ferrari.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, will leave Ferrari once his contract expires at the end of this year, with the Italian team securing Carlos Sainz as his successor.

Grosjean, a ten-season veteran of the circuit who has spent his entire career competing against Vettel, would love to see his friend carry on but said that might be an unlikely scenario.

"I may be completely wrong," the Frenchman told FOX Sports Asia in an exclusive interview. "Is he going to stay in Formula 1 or not ... I don't know.

"I think it's not easy to go somewhere after Ferrari. It's such a big name and a big team that it's not easy to find a [team] you want to go [to after that]."

Grosjean can look forward to one more season of sharing the track with Vettel, even if it will not be a full calendar due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on sport .

The 34-year-old, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has been involved in discussions on kicking off the 2020 season with a July start a possibility.

"There's a lot of challenges but we all are hoping as well that in July, things are going to be a little bit more back to normal, and we can get back to a better life."