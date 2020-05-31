Hamilton calls out 'white-dominated' F1 for silence over George Floyd

Lewis Hamilton opens up about being bullied in school and how driving and Formula 1 helped him gain confidence. (0:59)

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has called out the "white-dominated" world of Formula One for its silence amid the ongoing protests around the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, who is black, died in police custody in Minnesota after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. The incident sparked protests in cities across the United States.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of the unarmed Floyd, who was 46.

Reigning F1 world champion Hamilton, the only black driver in its 70-year history, spoke out on Sunday on the lack of public outcry from "the biggest stars" in the world, while also labelling F1 as a "white-dominated sport". Hamilton has frequently spoken out about the lack of diversity in the sport.

Earlier this week Hamilton shared a series of posts on Floyd and a meme of Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest. On Sunday, Hamilton posted a statement in which he said he feels as though he "stands alone" in F1 in speaking out on the issue.

He wrote: "I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice. Not a sign from anybody in my industry which Ofcourse is a white dominated sport.

"I'm one of the only people of colour there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you who you are and I see you..."

Lewis Hamilton is looking to claim a record-equaling seventh title this year. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hamilton is F1's second most successful driver of all time, with his current tally of 84 wins and six world championships bettered only by Michael Schumacher.

The start of F1's season has been indefinitely delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. F1 hopes to start with a behind-closed-doors Austrian Grand Prix on July 5.

Over the weekend several Bundesliga stars, including Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, Borussia Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram and United States international Weston McKennie, showed their support to Floyd in German football games.

This week a host of U.S. sports stars, including LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeMarcus Lawrence, have tweeted their frustration over Lloyd's death.