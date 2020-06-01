Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has urged society to grow up and move away from the "toxic" and "disgraceful" racism many are subjected to on a daily basis.

The comments come as protests and rioting ramps up in the United States following the death of George Floyd. The Minnesota man, who was black, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"Seeing the news the last few days has left me saddened," Ricciardo wrote on Facebook. "What happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in today's society is a disgrace.

"Now more than ever we need to stand together, unified together. Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence, but with unity and action. We need to stand up, we need to be a WE. Let's be better, people. It's 2020 ffs. Black lives matter."

Ricciardo's post comes less than 24 hours after reigning Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is black, claimed he "stands alone" in fighting racism in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo speak at a press conference in Melbourne, Australia. Clive Mason/Getty Images

"I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice," Hamilton said. "Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport.

"I'm one of the only people of colour there, yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can't stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you."

Hamilton, a six-time F1 champion, also made it clear that racism is a global issue, not something which is unique to the United States.

"This is not just America, this is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over," he said. "The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same. We are not born with racism and hate in our hearts, it is taught by those we look up to."