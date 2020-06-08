Hamilton calls for worldwide removal of statues of slave owners

Toto Wolff says he's learned a lot from Lewis Hamilton when it comes to fighting against prejudice. (1:53)

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has called on governments across the world to copy the example of the protesters who tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol at the weekend.

The controversial Colston statue had stood since 1895 and his name is attached to numerous buildings in the British city. While he was known for his philanthropy across the town, Colston amassed a large percentage of his wealth through the selling of tens of thousands of slaves in the 1600s and early 1700s.

On Sunday, protesters pulled the statue from its base and dropped it in the city's river, the Avon.

Hamilton praised the demonstrators and said governments across the world should follow the example they had set.

Across two posts to his Instagram story, Hamilton wrote: "Slave trader Edward Colston statue pulled down!!! Our country honoured a man who sold African slaves!

"All statues of racist men who made money from selling a human being should be torn down! Which one is next?