Renault will complete a private two-day test at the Red Bull Ring in Austria next week as it prepares for Formula One's return to racing on July 5.

A number of teams have scheduled track time to allow their drivers and team members to get back up to speed ahead of the first race, but Renault will seemingly gain even more of an advantage by testing on the same circuit that will host the opening race of the season next month.

Private testing with a current car is banned under F1's regulations, but teams are allowed to run two-year old cars (or older) to get back up to speed ahead of F1's return to racing. Renault plans to complete two days of testing with its 2018 car, the R.S.18, splitting its track time between its race drivers Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo.

Mercedes completed a similar test with a 2018 car at Silverstone this week and both Ferrari and Racing Point have plans to hit the track before the opening round, although Racing Point intends to use one of its filming days to run up to 100km with its 2020 car as permitted by the regulations.

The testing opportunities also present teams with the chance to get used to running the cars under the FIA's new social distancing measures aimed at preventing the possible transmission of coronavirus when races get back underway.

Teams are not allowed to use Pirelli's race tyres for the tests, but instead use a tyre aimed at training young drivers. Although the test tyres have different characteristics to the race rubber and are not as durable, they do produce a similar amount of peak grip, allowing drivers to train for the intense intense G-forces experienced when racing an F1 car