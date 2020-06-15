The much-hyped short film featuring Charles Leclerc, a 1000bhp Ferrari road car and the Monaco Grand Prix circuit is here.

The idea was simple: recreate the cult movie C'etait un Rendezvous (which featured grainy onboard footage from the 1970s of a car racing around the streets of Paris) using a modern-day Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Formula One driver and closed public roads in Monaco. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, we'll leave that question for you to answer after watching the short film in the player above...

Charles Leclerc wears a protective facemasks as he poses next to a Ferrari SF 90 Stradale car. Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The new film, titled Le Grand Rendezvous, was directed by Claude Lelouch, who filmed the 1976 original of a car speeding through Paris before arriving at Sacré-Cœur for a mystery date.

The original was filmed using a Mercedes 450 SEL but had the soundtrack of a Ferrari 275 GTB dubbed over the top and was controversially shot on open roads, with the car dodging traffic and running red lights. It attracted a cult following as an underground film, but was only officially released in 2003 after gaining notoriety on YouTube.