Racing Point first to test 2020 F1 car since pandemic

Racing Point became the first Formula One team to hit the track with its current race car at a private Silverstone test on Wednesday.

Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, was at the wheel at the British circuit, which will host two races in August as part of the revised 2020 season. The full race schedule beyond eight European events is yet to be formalised.

Silverstone is located in the same town as Racing Point's F1 factory. The team used one of its two promotional filming days to complete the event, which was limited to 100km of running.

It is the first time a current F1 car was fired up for laps since the final day of preseason testing in February.

Racing Point shared images of its car on track, including some showing mechanics wearing face masks, as they will be required to do under the new protocals in place for the opening set of races.

Last week Mercedes conducted a private two-day test at Silverstone with its 2018 car, meaning it could be held under different rules. Renault is doing the same with its 2018 car across two days at the Red Bull Ring, set to host the two season-opening races in Austria on July 5 and July 12.