Sainz, Norris test F3 cars ahead of F1 return

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris tested F3 cars at British circuit Silverstone on Thursday in preparation for Formula One's return to racing.

The Austrian Grand Prix will start the 2020 season on July 5, after a four month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. McLaren became the fourth team, after Mercedes, Renault and Racing Point, to perform some kind of test run with its drivers.

McLaren does not have a working older spec car in operation so it linked up with British team Carlin to supply its drivers with F3 machinery. Norris spent two seasons with Carlin in European F3 and F2 before making the step up to F1 with McLaren in 2019.

The test was conducted in mostly wet conditions at the British circuit.

The team shared images of what it called "the new normal", featuring Norris and Sainz in face masks.

F1's upcoming races will have safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Mercedes and Renault have already tested these procedures at private tests in 2018 cars over the past two weeks.

Racing Point was the first team to take its 2020 car back to a race track on Wednesday, with Lance Stroll completing a promotional filming day at the Silverstone circuit which will host the British Grand Prix and F1's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in August. On Thursday morning, Charles Leclerc drove the 2020 Ferrari through the streets of Italian town Maranello in a promotional run from the team's factory to its test track at Fiorano.