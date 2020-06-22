Nate Saunders discusses how Lewis Hamilton and F1 are showing their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (1:23)

Lewis Hamilton has shared a message of support for NASCAR's Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the stock car driver's garage stall Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace, who is NASCAR's only Black full-time driver, successfully pushed the racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities earlier this month. The noose was first seen by a member of Wallace's team, who immediately brought it to the attention of NASCAR, which along with the FBI is conducting an investigation.

Reigning F1 champion Hamilton, the only Black driver in the series, has been outspoken through the Black Lives Matter protests of recent months and shared a message of solidarity with Wallace ahead of Monday's rain-delayed race at Talladega.

"It's disgusting that this is happening, stay safe and alert out there bro," Hamilton wrote on Instagram. "Supporting you from afar, proud of you."

During the weekend, Hamilton announced the launch of a new commission to push diversity in motorsport.

"Winning championships is great, but I want to be remembered for my work creating a more equal society through education. That's what drives me," the six-time world champion said.