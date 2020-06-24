Vettel: Mugello deserves a grand prix

Sebastian Vettel says the Mugello circuit in Tuscany deserves to have its own grand prix after testing a 2018 Ferrari at the Italian circuit earlier this week.

Mugello is among the circuits being considered as a back-up option if Formula One is unable to secure 15 races at venues with existing contracts this year. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a rescheduled 2020 calendar, with the first eight races confirmed and due to get underway in Austria next week.

A further seven to ten races have yet to be confirmed, with F1 currently working with venues in order to confirm the remainder of its calendar in the coming weeks. Along with Imola, Hockenheim and Portimao, Mugello is being considered as a potential back-up venue to bulk out the second half of the season.

After completing a test at the circuit on Tuesday, Vettel believes it is an ideal candidate for a race.

"It was great to once again get those feelings from a car and to do so at such a spectacular track," he said. "I really think Mugello deserves to host a Formula One Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel tested a 2018 Ferrari car at Mugello to prepare for F1's return to racing. Ferrari

"I hadn't driven it for eight years, so it took a few laps for me to get used to the track and then I really enjoyed myself."

Vettel was returning to the cockpit for the first time since pre-season testing, although Ferrari had to use a two-year-old car to comply with F1's strict testing restrictions. Ferrari said the test was "deliberately run in the same working conditions the teams will experience in Austria for the opening round of the 2020 season" so that mechanics and engineers could get used to the anti Covid-19 protocols that will be in place at the opening races.

Mugello, which is located in the Tuscan countryside, has never held a Formula One grand prix, but is the home of the Italian motorcycle grand prix. The circuit is owned by Ferrari and meets the FIA's safety standards to host a Formula One race.