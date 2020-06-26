Williams has released the first images of the new livery it will use on its cars when F1 returns to racing next weekend.

In May, Williams announced that it had terminated its contract with title sponsor Rokit and was considering the sale of the team to new investors. Details of the reason for the split have not been announced, but the removal of the large, red Rokit logos from the car has resulted in a revised livery for the FW43 ahead of the first race in Austria.

Williams

The new livery has removed the large red Rokit logos from the FW43. Williams

The car now features more prominent Sofina sponsorship -- a food company owned by the family of one of the team's race drivers, Nicholas Latifi -- while reverting to Williams traditional blue and white.

Latifi joins George Russell at the team this year as it looks to improve on its appalling 2019 season in which it scored just one point. Williams was confident it had made progress after pre-season testing but is still expected to be towards the back of the grid when racing gets back underway next weekend.