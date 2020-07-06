Ferrari hoping to fast-track F1 upgrades for second race

Ferrari hopes it can introduce some of the upgrades it intended to bring to the Hungarian Grand Prix at Formula One's second race in Austria this weekend.

Despite Charles Leclerc's second-place finish, the opening race confirmed fears that Ferrari's car is off the pace of Mercedes and Red Bull. Instead, it spent much of the weekend fighting McLaren and Racing Point.

The best and worst of the wild Austrian Grand Prix F1 came back in spectacular style at the Austrian Grand Prix. We unpack it all: Valtteri Bottas' impressive win, Lando Norris' popular podium and another gut-wrenching Lewis Hamilton-Alexander Albon collision.

Ferrari's poor performance in February's preseason tests had prompted a complete rethink of the SF1000 car. That rethink meant its original batch of upgrades were scrapped in favour of more significant changes, which were not supposed to be ready for the Austria double-header. As a result, the car that raced on Sunday was effectively the same as the one the team used in the final days of preseason testing.

Having seen the obvious lack of pace in its 2020 car, Ferrari will try to bring forward as many upgrades as it can for Austria so it can do a like-for-like comparison to the testing-spec car at the same circuit.

A team release sent out on Monday said: "Charles Leclerc's extraordinary second place finish certainly hasn't lessened the rigour applied to the judgement of the performance of the Scuderia's package for the start of the season.

Charles Leclerc got a podium in Austria, but it was not a fair reflection of Ferrari's actual pace. LEONHARD FOEGER / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEONHARD FOEGER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"The SF1000 didn't measure up, even compared to expectations ahead of the event. Because of this, development has already been going on at full pace for some time. This is in the hope of bringing forward to next weekend the introduction of the aerodynamic package scheduled for the Hungarian Grand Prix -- or, at least, some of its components.

"It's not that these new parts are expected to completely bridge the gap compared to the front of the grid. But the progress in terms of lap time could allow the team to move up the order and put the drivers in a better condition to be able to display their talent. Moreover it's about checking that the chosen direction of development is the right one, precisely because it will be possible to do a true back-to-back on every upgrade.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri praised the team for reacting so quickly to address the problem.

"The only solution is to react, and I'm pleased by the immediate reaction and the work that Mattia [Binotto, team principal] and all his team are putting in at every level," Camilleri said. "This is not just to bring to the track today what was scheduled to be ready tomorrow but also to speed up the programme of development for the coming races.

"This is the response of a united team which is rolling up its sleeves and facing the problems head on, without crying about it. We are at the start of a new cycle with a long-term plan. Any setbacks will certainly not change our chosen course, and I have any confidence in Mattia and the team in addressing our shortcomings."