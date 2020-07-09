Vettel would take 2021 Red Bull seat if offered

Fernando Alonso believes that 2020 and 2021 will be won by Mercedes but that Renault can have future success. (1:30)

Ferrari opted not to offer Vettel a contract extension beyond this season, instead deciding to sign Carlos Sainz. Renault's decision to sign Fernando Alonso for 2021 further limited Vettel's realistic options for a stay on the F1 grid.

His only realistic choice now appears to be Red Bull, the team he won four world titles with at the start of the 2010s. Between the two races in Austria at the Red Bull Ring, the German driver appeared on the company's channel, Servus TV, alongside Max Verstappen and Red Bull boss Christian Horner, prompting some speculation in German media about his future.

A move back to Red Bull would put him alongside Verstappen, the most successful product of the company's driver programme since Vettel left.

When asked if he would be happy to race alongside the Dutchman, Vettel replied: "Generally I'm of the conviction that if you want to win you have to be happy to take on anyone so I don't think it is question of your potential team mate no matter where you will find yourself.

"I obviously again know the team very well from my past, of course I'm still in contact with a lot of people there, whether it is Christian [Horner], Helmut [Marko] or others.

"Red Bull has a winning car, I believe so, they are a very strong team, I know how strong they are from the past, I know they have evolved, it is not fair to say I know the team inside out because it also has changed and moved on, but I know why they were strong back then and they are still I think a contender and it's a car you can win races in so for sure that would be interesting

Pressed on whether he would accept a Red Bull contract, Vettel said: "As I said it's a winning car and as I said earlier I'm here to compete, I'm here to win, so probably the answer would be yes."

With Verstappen signing an extension to 2023 at the start of the year, Alex Albon would be the driver to make way for Vettel if any move was to materialise. In his own press conference on Thursday, Verstappen said he sees no reason for Red Bull to change its existing formula.

"I think at the moment I think the team is happy with both of us and I have to say I'm really happy with Alex as a teammate.

"He's a really nice guy in the team which is good for everyone. He's good with set-up, so we both give good feedback to the team, and he's a fast guy, so I don't think there's any reason to change. I think Christian and Helmut can back that up. It's also not up to me at the end of the day to decide these things."