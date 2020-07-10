Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes will be operating more sensors on Friday's practice to ensure the car has no faults. (0:26)

McLaren driver Lando Norris has been penalised three grid positions ahead of this weekend's Styrian Grand Prix after overtaking under yellow flags in the opening practice session.

Norris, who took the first podium of his career at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, passed Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri on track while yellow flags were showing at Turn 5 during the first practice session. Yellow flags act as warnings to drivers of an incident on track and require cars to slow their pace and go single file with no overtaking.

Although it was only a practice session, the offence carries the same weight as a transgression in a competitive session, and Norris was hit with a three place penalty from wherever he qualifies on Sunday's grid.

Lando Norris will drop three places from wherever he qualifies on Sunday's grid. Peter Fox/Getty Images

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 4 (Lando Norris) and the team representative and have reviewed video evidence," the steward's statement said. "Onboard footage clearly shows that driver of Car 4 passed Car 10 while yellow light panels were clearly visible and yellow flags were shown."

Lewis Hamilton was penalised three grid places at last weekend's race for a similar infringement in qualifying, when he set his fastest time despite yellow flags showing at the exit of Turn 4.