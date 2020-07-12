Renault lodges protest over legality of Racing Point cars

Max Verstappen goes wheel-to-wheel with Valtteri Bottas in a second position scrap. Watch the Styrian Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:30)

Renault has lodged an official protest over rival Formula One Racing Point's two cars.

Racing Point's 2020 car has been dubbed the 'pink Mercedes' due to its similarities to the world champions' 2019 car. Rival teams hinted at suspicions over the car during F1's preseason testing in February, but the season was delayed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest was lodged several hours after the Styrian Grand Prix, the second race of F1's 2020 season.

JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Renault's protest focuses on Article 1 of Appendix 6 in F1's Sporting regulations, which states: "A competitor shall, in respect of the Listed Parts to be used in its cars in Formula One, only use Listed Parts which are designed by it."

More to follow...