Hamilton raises fist after Styrian GP win

Lewis Hamilton raised his fist while stood on the podium celebrating his Styrian Grand Prix victory.

For the second weekend in a row, Hamilton wore a 'Black Lives Matter' shirt ahead of the race, while he also races with the BLM logo on the top of his race helmet. Hamilton claimed his first win of the season at the race, the second held at Austria's Red Bull Ring in seven days.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The six-time world champion, who is looking to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles this year, posted the image to Instagram.

The accompanying caption read: "We stand together. The team today took the knee which was just amazing to see that together we can learn and be open minded of what's going on in the world. Thank you to everyone in my team and to you #TeamLH, I appreciate all of your support and your positive messages."

The majority of F1's drivers have taken a knee ahead of both races of the current season. Ahead of the first race, six of the 20 opted against doing so due to concerns over how the gesture is perceived, although all six of them wore 'End Racism' shirts.

In the weeks leading up to the new F1 season, Hamilton launched a new commission aimed at improving diversity in motor racing and providing a pathway for more people from ethnic minorities.