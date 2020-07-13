Formula One's motor racing boss Ross Brawn has warned Ferrari there is no quick fix to the current situation it finds itself in.

Ferrari suffered a double race retirement at the Styrian Grand Prix after its drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, collided on the first lap. Leclerc took full responsibility for Sunday's clash, which robbed Ferrari the chance to analyse car upgrades it had fast-tracked to the second race.

Ferrari appears set for its most difficult season of the modern era. Despite Leclerc's surprise podium at the Austrian Grand Prix, F1's opening double header confirmed fears Ferrari has taken a significant step back with its 2020 car.

Brawn, who helped orchestrate Ferrari's success of the late 1990s and early 2000s as the team's technical director, does not see a turnaround happening any time soon.

"Charles was very good in accepting the blame for the accident but it doesn't help," Brawn said. "That said, it's sport and these things can happen -- and now it looks like the engineers back at the factory have a lot of work to do.

"One of the biggest problems for Ferrari is that of all the teams on the grid, they come under the closest scrutiny from the media, particularly in Italy. I know from my own experience that the media pressure in Italy can be incredibly intense, and you have to make sure it doesn't get to your people.

"The management have to cope with it and make sure the staff maintain the faith and stay focused on what needs to be done. They aren't going to turn it around overnight, and there's a long road ahead of them. They need to find out if there is a fundamental problem with the car -- and they need to find out fast -- because clearly they are some way off the pace."

After two races, Ferrari is fifth in the championship.

Brawn, who also worked for Mercedes at the beginning of the 2010s, praised Lewis Hamilton for his qualifying performance in a wet qualifying session on Saturday afternoon.

"Lewis has been particularly impressive this weekend. You could see he was disappointed with how the season opener played out, but as he has done on so many occasions, he didn't let it get to him and simply got his head down and worked hard.

"His lap on Saturday was unbelievable and one of his best ever, given the treacherous conditions. To be that far ahead of anyone in those conditions was truly extraordinary. That lap put him in a position to dominate -- and he didn't miss the opportunity."