Sergio Perez has already been approached by another Formula One team for next year amid reports he could be replaced by Sebastian Vettel at Racing Point in 2021, but has reiterated that he still has a contract in place with his current team.

Reports this week claimed Vettel, who is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the year, is in talks with Racing Point, which is due to become the Aston Martin F1 team at the end of year. However, both Perez and teammate Lance Stroll have long-term contracts with the team, meaning it would have to cut one of them short to make way for Vettel.

Given that Stroll is the son of the team's owner, Lawrence Stroll, speculation has focused on Perez making way for Vettel. But speaking ahead of this week's Hungarian Grand Prix, the Mexican said he has a contract to remain at the team for another two years.

"I think I'm with the team as far as I know. I have a contract," he said. "I think the answer to these questions, it will only be time.

"We will see what happens in the next weeks. From my point of view, I've got a contract with the team, I fully believe in the future of the team."

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll both have contracts to race with Racing Point in 2021. Peter Fox/Getty Images

When asked if Racing Point had notified him of any change to his position at the team, he added: "From the team side nothing has changed and everything is clear. I really have nothing more to say, really."

Meanwhile, Stroll simply said, "I'm determined to stay here" when asked about his future at Racing Point.

However, Perez revealed that the media reports about his uncertain future had already led to a rival F1 team approaching him about 2021.

"In Formula One you never know until you are about to start the race [what will happen], you don't know if you are racing and this is how things are," he said. "I know I've got a contract and I know that during the week the rumours came out and we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock, but I won't say names.

"Also other teams in other categories [approached me], which was quite a surprise because we have a contract for the next years here. At the moment there are just rumours around, but nothing more to add other than we have a contract in place."