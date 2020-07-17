Chris Medland discusses "brilliant" McLaren driver Lando Norris and his improvement from the 2019 championship. (1:52)

Formula One has recorded its first positive coronavirus tests since returning to racing at the beginning of July.

F1 is set for its third race of the season this weekend, the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest. It will be the third race in three weeks, with drivers, teams and other personnel in attendance adhering to strict protocols and social bubbles.

Austria's Red Bull Ring hosted two races, on July 5 and July 12, to start the 2020 season.

F1 has conducted almost 14,000 coronavirus tests since this cycle of events started and on Friday recorded two positives. Those in rotation have to be tested once every four days to continue to be allowed into the paddock.

The two individuals who tested positive were not present in Austria for its first two races. Both have been removed from operations and isolated, and people they've come in contact with have been traced and isolated. No further details have been released.

The results are not expected to hamper this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1's motor racing boss Ross Brawn said he was surprised the championship went without a positive test for 14 days and said it was wrong to expect another weekend without one.

Preparations are in place to ensure positive tests will not derail upcoming events. March's Australian Grand Prix was canceled after a McLaren team member tested positive and the team withdrew from the event.

F1's season schedule currently consists of 10 races, although F1 hopes to add at least five more events in coming weeks.