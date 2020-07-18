Perez felt dizzy during qualifying in Hungary

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has revealed he was feeling dizzy during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix after being outperformed by teammate Lance Stroll.

Racing Point locked out the second row of the grid behind the dominant Mercedes at the Hungaroring, with Stroll third and Perez fourth. But after the session Perez said he had been feeling unwell and would need to be checked by his physio ahead of Sunday's race.

"I didn't feel 100 percent physically during qualifying, I was getting dizzy through qualifying, that's not great," he said. "I need to check with my physio what is going on. Should be OK for tomorrow.

"I managed to get away with a good result, it was very messy, my qualifying still P4 is a good race start for tomorrow."

Sergio Perez walks through the paddock after qualifying. Peter Fox/Getty Images

Racing Point looks set for a good result on Sunday and team principal Otmar Szafnauer said he may use team orders to make sure the two cars secure the best overall result.

"We've got to be careful that on lap one we employ the same protocols that we had before," he said. "They have got to give each other room. And, you know, it's the first first lap, second lap that are critical.

"We have to make sure that they don't come together in those laps. So we'll be talking to them tomorrow, and making sure that the team comes first and we don't slip back into the ways of before."