Verstappen crashes on way to Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen crashed his Red Bull on the way to the starting grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was on his lap from the pit lane back around the Hungaroring circuit to the start-finish straight. The circuit was wet from pre-race rain and the Dutchman lost control of his car at the Turn 12 right-hander, sliding straight on and into the barrier.

The collision destroyed the front wing of his car, which he managed to get back around to the starting grid. What followed was a frantic repair job by Red Bull's mechanics as the car sat on its starting grid position.

The team had around 30 minutes from its arrival on the grid to the start of the race to repair the car. They managed to get the job done in time for the start of the event and Verstappen was able to contest the grand prix as normal.

The last driver to crash on the way to the grid of a Formula One race was Haas' Romain Grosjean, ahead of the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix.

More to follow...