Renault protests legality of Racing Point again

For the second time in as many weeks, Renault has protested the legality of Racing Point's controversial 2020 race car, doing so shortly after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Racing Point's brake ducts were impounded by the FIA after last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix following a Renault protest. Racing Point has three weeks to submit documents and can then appeal the stewards' decision, which could drag into August.

Lance Stroll finished fourth and Sergio Perez finished seventh in Hungary but, as with Racing Point's results at the Styrian Grand Prix, those positions are now provisional pending the verdict.

The FIA anticipated a similar protest after the Hungary race and expects similar protests at every subsequent event until there is a verdict on the matter.

Renault's initial protest focuses on the brake ducts on the cars driven by Mexican Sergio Perez and Canadian Lance Stroll, son of the team owner Lawrence. The FIA has impounded the ducts used by Racing Point and asked Mercedes to provide examples of those they used in 2019.

This year's Racing Point car has been dubbed the "Pink Mercedes" because of its striking similarity to last year's title-winning W10. It has already shown its pace with Perez third fastest in Saturday's final practice in Hungary, behind the two Mercedes.

Racing Point, who use Mercedes engines and gearboxes, have been open in stating they copied the 2019 Mercedes but within the regulations. Certain parts of Formula One cars are listed, however, which individual teams must design.

