Magnussen drops to 10th as Haas gets double time penalty

Kevin Magnussen has dropped from ninth to tenth in the final classification for the Hungarian Grand Prix after Haas was penalised for using radio communications to talk to both drivers on the formation lap.

Magnussen and teammate Romain Grosjean pitted ahead of the start to switch to dry tyres. The race started on a drying track and the rest of the field pitted to make the same change on the third or fourth lap.

When they had all done so, Magnussen and Grosjean were running third and fourth. Magnussen dropped through the order as the race continued but was ninth at the chequered flag -- Haas' first points finish of the 2020 season. Grosjean finished 15th.

Haas was called to the stewards after the race and investigated for its use of radio transmissions during the formation lap. F1's rulebook states drivers must drive the car "alone and unaided" on the formation lap.

The stewards' verdict on both drivers was identical, saying: "Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the team instructed the driver to pit. The team could not prove that one of the exemptions made under paragraph A. 2. a) to g) of the Technical Directive 011-17 was applicable".

The rule exists to prevent drivers being extensively talked through the start procedure. Radio communications are allowed once the race had started.

The penalty dropped Magnussen to tenth, meaning he still earns a point for his impressive performance.

Crossing the line, Magnussen opened his radio channel to shout: "Can you believe it!? Woooohooohooo! Agghhh, I've never been so happy about P9."

He then said to race engineer Gary Gannon: "You did amazing, you did everything I needed. I wanna kiss you man!"

Magnussen praised Haas' strategy immediately after the race, saying it showed a lot of faith in him getting the job done.

"The team took an amazing call for the beginning of the race on the formation lap to call for slicks," he said. "That was an amazing call from the team.

"Really strong for them to give me that trust to put me out on dry tyres in those conditions. It wasn't easy and it was risky. So they gave me that choice and it worked out. I was able to get the tyres alive and then move all the way up."