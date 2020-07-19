Norris helps McLaren mechanics dismantle his car after Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the third time in a row. Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix on ESPN. (0:28)

After a grueling triple header to kick off the Formula One season, McLaren's Lando Norris helped his team dismantle his race car after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 started its delayed season with three races in as many weeks, with drivers and mechanics following strict coronavirus safety protocols which drastically limited their movement outside of race events. Norris was the star of the opening two races, claiming the first podium of his F1 career at the Austrian Grand Prix before finishing fourth at the Styrian Grand Prix.

After a more modest 13th position at the Hungarian Grand Prix Norris, 20, decided to give his team a helping hand in what is informally known as packdown, the disassembling of the car ahead of the journey back to the team's factory.

On Sunday evening, Norris shared a picture of him sat underneath his car doing some manual work. The picture had the caption: "'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' - 3 long weeks for my team. Thought they could use a couple more hands."

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." - 3 long weeks for my team. Thought they could use a couple more hands. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/4LIizGuDh8 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 19, 2020

Norris is fourth in the championship after the opening triple header.

F1 now has a week off before the season continues with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 2.