Lewis Hamilton has questioned the leadership of FIA president Jean Todt and Formula One chairman Chase Carey over motor racing's anti-racism push.

Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1 history, has been outspoken in recent months over racism and inequality and has knelt ahead of the three opening races of the season. On Sunday he criticised the "rushed" protest ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The protest has fallen on the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) to orgnanise but Hamilton is wary of putting pressure on his fellow drivers when progress can come from F1 itself.

"F1 did an OK job at the first race but it is not good enough when you see other sports," Hamilton said on Sunday. "It is like it has gone off the agenda after that.

"It is lacking leadership. We are in a sport and there needs to be leadership from the top and currently there is none of that.

"I try not to lean on the drivers because I don't want them to think it is because of me they are doing it. But I don't think it has been taken seriously. People have not grown up with it and because of that, it does not affect them, but we are fighting for a change"

Hamilton says real progress can only come from the very top.

"I will get in touch with F1 this week and get in touch with Jean Todt, as nonone else is going to do it. My dream is that by the end of the year we all know and understand things better and we stand united and the whole of Formula One is on top of it.

"We have not made any progress. We have made gestures but we have not changed anything. It is about communication, so I will get back on a call with F1. I would love to know what Jean thinks and what Chase thinks.

"But there is no progress yet. You need a leader, where is Jean in that scenario? It should not be me to call them out. It should come from the top down. The higher powers that pulls the strings."

Hamilton once again took aim at Grand Prix Drivers' Association director and Haas driver Romain Grosjean over the Frenchman's apparent reluctance to allow continued protests.

"There is definitely not enough support for it," Hamilton said. "From a drivers' point of view, many seem to be of the opinion they have done it once and do not need to do it again.

"I don't know their reason for that opinion. We are all members of the GPDA and that is run by three people and two for it [Alexander Wurz and Sebastian Vettel] and one who doesn't think it is important to continue it."